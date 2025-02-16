Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

SAND stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787,105 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,330,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,144 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

