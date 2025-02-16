Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $135.89 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

