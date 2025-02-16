Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.