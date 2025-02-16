Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,743 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

