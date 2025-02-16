Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,381 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.17.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This trade represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,798 shares of company stock worth $114,707,944. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $274.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

