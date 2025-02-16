Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 171.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after purchasing an additional 655,695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $39,166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

DTM stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

