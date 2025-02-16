Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

