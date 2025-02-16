Savant Capital LLC Buys 2,733 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.