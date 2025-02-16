Savant Capital LLC Buys 614 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $397,393.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,276. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,562 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,180. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $119.06 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

