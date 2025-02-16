Savant Capital LLC Buys 781 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

