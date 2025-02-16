Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.11, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

