Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

