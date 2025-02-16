Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $174.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

