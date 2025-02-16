Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 278,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 130,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after buying an additional 218,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.