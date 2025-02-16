Savant Capital LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $339.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

