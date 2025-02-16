Savant Capital LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.82.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

