Savant Capital LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.12. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

