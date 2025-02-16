Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Creative Planning grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.