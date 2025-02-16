Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 116.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

