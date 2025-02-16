Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,592 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,765,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

