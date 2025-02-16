Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 94.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 197.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $250,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $14.47 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

