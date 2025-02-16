Savant Capital LLC Purchases 191 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 694,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 278,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $52.88 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

