Savant Capital LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $44.09 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

