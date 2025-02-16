Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.