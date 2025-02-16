Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 69.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

