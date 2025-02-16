Savant Capital LLC Sells 33,274 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

