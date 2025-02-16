Savant Capital LLC Sells 743 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 38.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 197.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.