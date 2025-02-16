Savant Capital LLC Sells 9,244 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC opened at $68.39 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

