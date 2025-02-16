Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $16,538,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.46. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

