Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

