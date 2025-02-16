Scotiabank Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $62.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $62.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,983,000 after buying an additional 447,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,354,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,581,000 after buying an additional 574,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.