Scotiabank Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $55.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.