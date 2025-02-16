Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading Up 7% Following Dividend Announcement

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2,849.01 and last traded at $2,798.84. Approximately 789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,614.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

