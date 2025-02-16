Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FIS Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

