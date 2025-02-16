Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $130.94 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 363,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,289,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

