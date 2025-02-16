Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Select Water Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.