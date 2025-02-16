Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Seven Hills Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

SEVN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

