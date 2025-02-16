Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 33.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 799.0 days.
Adyen Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,902.00 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,550.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,466.76.
About Adyen
