Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 33.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 799.0 days.

Adyen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,902.00 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,550.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,466.76.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

