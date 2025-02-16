Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Decreases By 36.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andritz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $50.65 on Friday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

