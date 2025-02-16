Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 32.5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWOB stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

