Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 32.5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VWOB stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.