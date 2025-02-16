Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Drops By 16.8%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

VMD stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.45. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $51,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,312.94. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

