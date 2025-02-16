Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Drops By 16.8%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %
VMD stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.45. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $51,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,312.94. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
