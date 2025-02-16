Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Expands By 39.6%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
X3 Price Performance
NASDAQ XTKG opened at $0.63 on Friday. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.
About X3
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X3
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.