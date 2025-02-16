Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Expands By 39.6%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

X3 Price Performance

NASDAQ XTKG opened at $0.63 on Friday. X3 has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

