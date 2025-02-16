Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Given New $4.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

SBSW stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

