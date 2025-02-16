SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 7.56% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

