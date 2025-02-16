Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 7,171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 85,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

