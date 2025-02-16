SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.