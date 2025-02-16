Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 747,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandip A. Kapadia sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,229.58. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock worth $2,098,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

