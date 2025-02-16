SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SkyWest by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

