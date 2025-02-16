SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 68,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SLM’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

