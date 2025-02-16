Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

In other news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,510.40. The trade was a 22.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,712.80. This trade represents a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,069 shares of company stock valued at $137,301. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

